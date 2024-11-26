Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
News that US president-elect Donald Trump has mandated 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico ...
President-elect Donald Trump is on a roll on his own social media platform, promising that when he takes office…
… China will have to be charged more to do business with the USA.
Bad news for the trade?
Yes and no.
Stamping a 10% tariff on China is below expectations “of 20% to 30% that markets expected“, Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs told CNBC today. But that follows Trump’s remarks on similar actions that from January 20 will impact neighbour ...
