Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Trump tariffs 2.0 – be careful what you wish for

Trump 2.0
ID 341570212 © Artinun Prekmoung | Dreamstime.com
By

President-elect Donald Trump is on a roll on his own social media platform, promising that when he takes office…

… China will have to be charged more to do business with the USA.

Bad news for the trade?

Yes and no.

Stamping a 10% tariff on China is below expectations “of 20% to 30% that markets expected“, Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs told CNBC today. But that follows Trump’s remarks on similar actions that from January 20 will impact neighbour ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Canada China Donald Trump Mexico Trade wars Trump 2.0 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern (CPKC) Intermodal rail freight US

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    Indian importers face freight rate hike shock out of Asia

    Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'

    More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter

    MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination

    Vancouver airport closes runway after Cargojet's Amazon flight skids off tarmac

    Loadstar Podcast | November 2024 | Trump tariffs, TIACA insights, and looming 2025 capacity crunches

    Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'

    Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo

    Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet

    Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes

    European forwarders set for a bumpy ride in automotive logistics, says Ti

    Adani Group chiefs accused of using bribery to win solar energy deal

    Is Amazon Air Cargo flying in the right direction?