Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
Cargo owners should brace for a “cliff event” similar to the turmoil in the early ...
Maritime accidents are usually a long time in the build-up – a collision course set while vessels are hundreds of miles apart; a cargo buried deep in a hold smoldering for days – and then they happen very quickly indeed.
Could the same thing be about to happen to the entire container shipping market?
The current state of play is thus: the eastbound transpacific trade may be half the size of the intra-Asia in terms of volumes, but the far higher rate ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Hapag 'took the bigger risk' when it signed up to Gemini, says Maersk
'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article