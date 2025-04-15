By Gavin van Marle 15/04/2025

Maritime accidents are usually a long time in the build-up – a collision course set while vessels are hundreds of miles apart; a cargo buried deep in a hold smoldering for days – and then they happen very quickly indeed.

Could the same thing be about to happen to the entire container shipping market?

The current state of play is thus: the eastbound transpacific trade may be half the size of the intra-Asia in terms of volumes, but the far higher rate ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN