Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / US hits India with Russia oil tariffs

dreamstime_s_155056399
ID 155056399 © Ruletkka
By

The US has an issued a “self-defeating” executive order to hit Indian imports with an additional 25% tariffs, now making the total duty rate 50%.

The tariff increase, announced earlier today, was in response to the counties purchases of Russian oil and now makes Indian imports ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Rotate Trade tariffs