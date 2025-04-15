China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries

By Alex Lennane 15/04/2025

China has reportedly told its airlines to stop taking delivery of Boeing aircraft as the US-China trade war intensifies. Reports also suggested that carriers have been told not to buy aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

However, aircraft for which delivery documentation and payment were completed before tariffs were implemented, may still be permitted to enter the country, according to Bloomberg. It is thought Chinese carriers are waiting for some 130 aircraft from the US manufacturer.

