By Charlotte Goldstone 16/04/2025

Today’s “absolutely nuts” container shipping market will spur contract renegotiations, as rates and minimum quantity commitments (MQCs) are questioned, according to Patrik Berglund, CEO of Xeneta.

“Disruption has been constant for the past six years. It’s one thing after another,” said Mr Burgland.

And as a recent Loadstar Premium report highlighted, “the colossal waves of uncertainty couldn’t come at a more unfortunate time”.

“April is traditionally annual contract signing season, when most shippers and their carriers conclude pricing and volume commitments for the next ...

