Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
US nuclear reactor developer TerraPower and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are ...
This week, classification society Lloyd’s Register announced a collaboration with ship designer Seatransport on a floating nuclear reactor vessel to provide emergency power for coastal communities.
A workboat, then – but LR’s Mark Tipping told The Loadstar that a nuclear-powered containership, merchant shipping’s most obvious business case, would not be far behind.
No need for bunkering would mean independence from OPEC posturing, and no need to slow down to save money or cut CO2 emissions. In fact, the first nuclear-powered box ships ...
