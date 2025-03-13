DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
DHL is betting on an expected surge in logistics demand from the fossil-free energy sector ...
US nuclear reactor developer TerraPower and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are to collaborate to construct small modular reactor-powered containerships.
The aim is to gain a competitive edge over Chinese shipbuilders and become an early mover on carbon-free ships.
The firms said on Tuesday they aimed to finalise development of marine SMR models by 2030 and then commercialise SMR-propelled boxships.
The collaboration comes three months after HHI signed an agreement to supply ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Trump suspends Mexico tariff for a month... sparing Canada too now
SM Line containership loses 115 boxes overboard in high winds
