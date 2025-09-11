Receive FREE Newsletter
Steel-maker's bid to acquire HMM a red flag to Korean shipowners

HMM_Algeciras_Rotterdam
By

The Korea Shipowners’ Association (KSA) today expressed its opposition to the country’s largest steel-maker, POSCO, acquiring the country’s flagship carrier, HMM.

Last week, POSCO said it had formed an advisory team with Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Boston Consulting to explore the feasibility of ...

    HMM Korea Shipowners' Association (KSA) POSCO