HMM hits choppier economic waters in Q2 as rates fall amid global tension
South Korean shipping line HMM has reported a profitable first half of the year, “despite ...
The Korea Shipowners’ Association (KSA) today expressed its opposition to the country’s largest steel-maker, POSCO, acquiring the country’s flagship carrier, HMM.
Last week, POSCO said it had formed an advisory team with Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Boston Consulting to explore the feasibility of ...
