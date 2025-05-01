Fines for shipping lines for past collusion on rates set to be confirmed

By Alison Koo 01/05/2025

The hefty $81m in fines imposed by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) on 23 liner operators is expected to confirmed, after the country’s Supreme Court ruled this week that the Fair Trade Act does apply to collusion on fixing freight rates.

In January 2022, 23 liner operators, including 14 from South Korea, and others including Evergreen, Cosco, Maersk Sealand, Yang Ming, HMM and SM Line, were taken to task after timber traders complained about their simultaneous ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN