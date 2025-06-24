Pharma and perishables market 'more reliable' than ecommerce, says Etihad Cargo
Etihad Cargo plans to focus on “pharma, hi-tech, and perishables” – in that order – ...
Global fruit supply chains are in flux. Surging output is one factor, tariffs are another. And Valle y Pampa, one of the largest blueberry exporters in Peru, has China in its sights.
Historically, the company has sent about 60% of its fruit to ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
As DSV leads, enter a sea-air pure-play 'Restructured Kuehne'
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article