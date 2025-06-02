By Charlotte Goldstone in Munich 02/06/2025

Etihad Cargo plans to focus on “pharma, hi-tech, and perishables” – in that order – in favour of the more volatile ecommerce market.

Stanislas Brun, its chief cargo officer, also told The Loadstar, on the sidelines of Air Cargo Europe in Munich today, that Etihad had plans to increase capacity to Asia as part of its summer freighter schedule.

“We believe China remains one of the main demand areas, that’s why we continue to increase capacity there. We are inserting a ...

