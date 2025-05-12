Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Ocean carriers “need a big nudge” to get their global on-time performance (OTP) back to ...
Perishables shippers want more reliability on South America trades after Q1 figures mirror uncertainty, according to a Sea-Intelligence analysis on deviations between scheduled and actual transit times for tradelanes connected to the continent.
In its Sunday Spotlight, the maritime intelligence platform analysed port pairs that had 13 or more connections in the first t hree months of the year.
It revealed that just 19% of South America west coast-Europe port pairs saw a schedule reliability of 90% or higher, while none of ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts
Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article