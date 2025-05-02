By Alison Koo 02/05/2025

Orders for 46 new containerships have been reported this week.

Maritime Strategies International MD Dr Adam Kent noted at a recent industry conference that stricter environmental regulations and longer waiting times for newbuilding completions were pushing shipowners to place orders despite the economic uncertainties.

Dr Kent said that while it used to take two years for a newbuilding to be delivered, shipyards were now mostly full until 2028, meaning the waiting time had stretched to three ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN