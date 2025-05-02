Receive FREE Newsletter
Shipowners pushed to order newbuilds as busy yards extend delivery time

Photo: X-Press Feeders
Orders for 46 new containerships have been reported this week.

Maritime Strategies International MD Dr Adam Kent noted at a recent industry conference that stricter environmental regulations and longer waiting times for newbuilding completions were pushing shipowners to place orders despite the economic uncertainties.

Dr Kent said that while it used to take two years for a newbuilding to be delivered, shipyards were now mostly full until 2028, meaning the waiting time had stretched to three ...

    Topics

    China Cosco Shipping Newbuildings Ningbo Ocean Shipping Company Regional Container Lines (RCL) X-Press Feeders

