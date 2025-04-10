'Stop-gap measures' shippers could use to cope with the China tariff crisis
Exporters in China are invoking short-term emergency supply chain plans to try to mitigate tariff ...
Airfreight rates out of Dhaka are expected to surge after India cancelled transhipment access for Bangladeshi exports.
In an announcement on Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through land customs stations to [Indian] ports and airports”.
Responding, one Dhaka-based forwarder told The Loadstar that unless airlines reacted, the short-term outlook was gloomy.
“If the airlines cannot increase the capacity from ...
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article