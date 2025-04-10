Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Air freight rates ex-Dhaka set to surge after transhipment options are cut

bangladesh © Tanvir Shovon
Photo: © Tanvir Shovon
By

Airfreight rates out of Dhaka are expected to surge after India cancelled transhipment access for Bangladeshi exports.

In an announcement on Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through land customs stations to [Indian] ports and airports”.

Responding, one Dhaka-based forwarder told The Loadstar that unless airlines reacted, the short-term outlook was gloomy.

“If the airlines cannot increase the capacity from ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh garment manufacturing China India Nanjing Lukous International Airport

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

    Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

    East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

    Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales

    India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025