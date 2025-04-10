By Alexander Whiteman 10/04/2025

Airfreight rates out of Dhaka are expected to surge after India cancelled transhipment access for Bangladeshi exports.

In an announcement on Tuesday, India’s Ministry of Finance confirmed it had rescinded access to transhipment for “export cargo from Bangladesh destined to third countries through land customs stations to [Indian] ports and airports”.

Responding, one Dhaka-based forwarder told The Loadstar that unless airlines reacted, the short-term outlook was gloomy.

“If the airlines cannot increase the capacity from ...

