By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 14/04/2025

Amazon ended speculation about a foray into the LTL sector with an offering for inbound shipments headed to its fulfilment centres. UPS, which sold its LTL arm four years ago, has now launched a service targeting the LTL market.

Amazon Freight has made its push into the LTL sector official with an invitation to customers using its fulfilment service for transport of merchandise to the behemoth’s US fulfilment centres.

“We have been listening closely to our customers and understand their desire to ...

