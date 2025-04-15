Receive FREE Newsletter
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

Cargo owners should brace for a “cliff event” similar to the turmoil in the early days of the Covid pandemic, possibly followed by a surge in traffic, clogging up supply chains, later in the year.

The warning comes in the monthly Port Rail Ramp Index, published by ITS Logistics, which notes that current volumes, albeit elevated, should not cause significant disruption, however.

And statistics published yesterday by China’s customs agency show exports surged 12.4% in March, year on year, far ahead of ...

