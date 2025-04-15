'Tariff today, gone tomorrow' taking transpac box trade to the brink
Is Trump taking us back to tramp shipping?
Cargo owners should brace for a “cliff event” similar to the turmoil in the early days of the Covid pandemic, possibly followed by a surge in traffic, clogging up supply chains, later in the year.
The warning comes in the monthly Port Rail Ramp Index, published by ITS Logistics, which notes that current volumes, albeit elevated, should not cause significant disruption, however.
And statistics published yesterday by China’s customs agency show exports surged 12.4% in March, year on year, far ahead of ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Hapag 'took the bigger risk' when it signed up to Gemini, says Maersk
'Restoring America's maritime dominance' – stop laughing at the back of the class
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
