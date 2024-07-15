SCD: Newly-appointed UPS CFO faces shipping, cost quandary

By LoadstarEditorial 15/07/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

United Parcel Service appointed 25-year company veteran Brian Dykes as its CFO, with his tenure to begin effective immediately according to a Tuesday securities filing. Dykes, 46, has served as UPS’ SVP, global finance and planning since April 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment comes after the Atlanta, Georgia-based company’s former CFO Brian Newman announced he would be stepping down from his role June 1 to focus on his personal health, CFO Dive previously reported.

The new finance leader is joining the parcel delivery company as it moves forward with strategic initiatives plans aimed at achieving between $108 billion to $114 billion in consolidated revenue by 2026. With Dykes’ appointment, “our financial priorities and company strategy remain the same, as outlined during our last earnings call,” a spokesperson told CFO Dive via email. “We will provide more information during our upcoming Q2 2024 earnings call, on July 23″…

