CHRW: Why scaled incumbents, not flashy startups, will lead the logistics industry’s future
CH Robinson chief strategy and innovation officer Arun Rajan writes: Disruption is what drives true innovation. ...
Analyst corner, snapshot: a few aspects to think about in a world where tariffs are promised and could badly affect the top listed firms in America’s transport and logistics (T&L) sector.
You may feel a bit uncomfortable if you hold stock in certain railway household names as well as Expeditors* – this time around attracting interest not for legal reasons (good for a change this year), although more news in that regard is expected as soon as this week, just as ...
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled
