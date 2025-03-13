DSV's deal-making – what's next?
Danes on the prowl
UPS is keeping its customers on their toes with a barrage of charge and fee changes.
With effect from Sunday, all shipments on UPS from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to the US will be subject to a ‘surge fee’ of $0.29 per pound, based on the shipment’s billable weight, and will be in place through 29 March.
“Our goal is to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ shipping needs without compromising the ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Trump suspends Mexico tariff for a month... sparing Canada too now
SM Line containership loses 115 boxes overboard in high winds
