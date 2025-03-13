By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 13/03/2025

UPS is keeping its customers on their toes with a barrage of charge and fee changes.

With effect from Sunday, all shipments on UPS from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to the US will be subject to a ‘surge fee’ of $0.29 per pound, based on the shipment’s billable weight, and will be in place through 29 March.

“Our goal is to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ shipping needs without compromising the ...

