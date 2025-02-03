By Alessandro Pasetti 03/02/2025

Done with the UPS Supply Chain Solutions angle after the UPS analyst call last week, here are some gems from Atlanta’s top management.

To recap

At a critical juncture in late 2024, the T&L integrator found itself facing “the concentration of volume and revenue we have with our largest customer” and looking ahead, management projected that without “action, we’ll drive diminishing returns”.

(That and other remarks emerged from an united team of six executives last week, when UPS stock was hammered post-Q4/full-year 2024 ...

