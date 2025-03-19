Trump tips Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as new FAA head
30-year airline veteran Bryan Bedford (above), currently chief executive of US regional carrier Republic Airways, ...
The news that postmaster general Louis DeJoy invited the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force led by Elon Musk to find opportunities to cut costs has stirred up opposition.
And it has also led to speculation about potential changes at the US Postal Service (USPS), all the way to a hypothetical transformation into a private operation.
Small shippers that rely on the USPS for their business are watching with trepidation.
Mr DeJoy, who last month announced his intention to step down, ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article