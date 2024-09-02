U-turn on proposal to ban DHL 777F night flights at Brussels
European logistics companies have been warned that “unconventional incendiary devices” are being sent via freight services.
Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Federal Criminal Police Office have written to logistics and transport providers after a DHL package caught fire at its Leipzig hub in July.
The package had been sent from the Baltics, which has triggered suspicions of Russian involvement; and DHL revealed that it had happened twice.
“We are aware of two recent incidents involving shipments in our network,” said the group.
“DHL Express Europe is taking mitigation risks to secure its network, staff and assets, as well as customer shipments, by implementing these measures across the European countries as a reaction to ongoing investigations by authorities from several countries.”
DHL is not the only company impacted; the authorities reportedly noted in a letter to industry last week that “several consignments dispatched by private individuals in Europe … caught fire …in several European countries”.
The packages were said to contain electronic consumer devices and containers with liquids.
The German Constitution office warned that more parcels containing incendiary devices were expected – an attempt to “deliberately damage freight service companies and other logistics infrastructure in western countries”.
DHL added: “The ongoing investigations are not specific only to DHL. DHL employs stringent security and safety measures throughout our global network and we work in full compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and procedures for transportation safety.
“We also cooperate closely with the respective authorities and update our systems and procedures continuously in response to updated guidelines and recommendations.”
