By Charlotte Goldstone 14/03/2025

“Best practice” advice to shippers considering shifting sourcing is to consider India, but ’do your homework’, warned Daniel Krassenstein, global supply chain director at Procon Pacific.

In DHL’s 2025 Trade Atlas, India “stands out” as the country with the third-largest predicted trade growth ,from 2024 to 2029, according to factors including speed and scale.

The forwarder predicted India would see 6% of additional global trade across the five years, behind China’s 12% and the United States at 10%.

Further, its import ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN