Jury still out on benefits of index-linked contracts for shippers
Freight index platforms are keen to push index-linked agreements (ILAs), but there are questions about ...
“Best practice” advice to shippers considering shifting sourcing is to consider India, but ’do your homework’, warned Daniel Krassenstein, global supply chain director at Procon Pacific.
In DHL’s 2025 Trade Atlas, India “stands out” as the country with the third-largest predicted trade growth ,from 2024 to 2029, according to factors including speed and scale.
The forwarder predicted India would see 6% of additional global trade across the five years, behind China’s 12% and the United States at 10%.
Further, its import ...
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
