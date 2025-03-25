By Alexander Whiteman 25/03/2025

An explosion in M&A activity surrounding “patient-centric” approaches to healthcare is set to further reshape pharmaceutical supply chains.

Speaking to The Loadstar at an event in Leipzig last week, DHL’s life sciences and healthcare VP for EMEA, Ilhami Arslanoglu, said a “tremendous change” seen over the past decade in biopharma was being “accelerated”.

“You now have more than 4,000 cell and gene therapies being tested in the US, with the advanced pharma sector set to grow ...

