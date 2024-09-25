Robert Alleman to head Air Charter Service N America time-critical team

By Alex Lennane 25/09/2024

Air Charter Service has appointed Robert Alleman to head its North American time-critical services as CEO, based in Texas.

Mr Alleman joins from time-critical logistics service provider Royale International. Prior to that, he was OBC manager USA for Chapman Freeborn.

Dan Morgan-Evans, ACS Group cargo director, said: “The North American market is our biggest for our onboard courier and truck offerings, buoyed by the automotive trade, so having an experienced CEO for the operation has been essential for some time.

“Robert will be based in ACS’s Houston office to run things from this side of the Atlantic, with our other base being in Frankfurt.

“He brings a wealth of experience in time-critical logistics, having held similar roles at a specialist courier company, as well as a broker and has worked in the Middle East and across the US.”

Mr Alleman said: “Houston is the ideal base for us, as the heart and soul of Texas, the city has a diverse cultural population and is a global logistics hub. I’m really looking forward to getting started here, and we are hiring at the moment in order to build a formidable time-critical team in Texas.”