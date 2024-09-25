Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Robert Alleman to head Air Charter Service N America time-critical team

DHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION DHL: GROUP EBIT BASE CASEDHL: EXPRESS MARKET SHAREDHL: DSV BUYING SCHENKER OPPORTUNITY OR RISK DHL: LEGAL AND MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES AMZN: AI ANTHROPIC UPSIDEZIM: US PORT STRIKES WINNERDHL: REACTIONDHL: SELL-SIDE VIEW

DHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION DHL: GROUP EBIT BASE CASEDHL: EXPRESS MARKET SHAREDHL: DSV BUYING SCHENKER OPPORTUNITY OR RISK DHL: LEGAL AND MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES AMZN: AI ANTHROPIC UPSIDEZIM: US PORT STRIKES WINNERDHL: REACTIONDHL: SELL-SIDE VIEW

Robert Alleman
By

Air Charter Service has appointed Robert Alleman to head its North American time-critical services as CEO, based in Texas. 

Mr Alleman joins from time-critical logistics service provider Royale International. Prior to that, he was OBC manager USA for Chapman Freeborn. 

Dan Morgan-Evans, ACS Group cargo director, said: “The North American market is our biggest for our onboard courier and truck offerings, buoyed by the automotive trade, so having an experienced CEO for the operation has been essential for some time.

“Robert will be based in ACS’s Houston office to run things from this side of the Atlantic, with our other base being in Frankfurt.

“He brings a wealth of experience in time-critical logistics, having held similar roles at a specialist courier company, as well as a broker and has worked in the Middle East and across the US.”  

Mr Alleman said: “Houston is the ideal base for us, as the heart and soul of Texas, the city has a diverse cultural population and is a global logistics hub. I’m really looking forward to getting started here, and we are hiring at the moment in order to build a formidable time-critical team in Texas.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Charter Service On the merry-go-round time critical DHL Supply Chain Monta

    Most read news

    Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike

    CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid

    Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'

    Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'

    Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar

    Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025

    Singapore to gain six Asia-North Europe calls in alliance reshuffle

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet

    Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough

    Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising