Qatar Airways Cargo appoints veteran Eric Wilson to head cargo sales

By Alex Lennane 04/11/2024

Eric Wilson has been appointed senior vice president sales for Qatar Airways Cargo, based in Doha.

Mr Wilson joins from Amerijet, where he was chief commercial officer for three years.

Qatar said that Mr Wilson will oversee all aspects of cargo sales, including customer relationship management, global accounts, market development, and “ensuring the highest standards of service for our customer base”.

Mr Wilson has a strong cargo pedigree. Prior to his role at Amerijet, he spent nearly 13 years at Delta, latterly as managing director global cargo sales, after a three and a half-year stint as director cargo sales Asia Pacific.

Prior to Delta, Mr Wilson spent nearly 15 years at United, primarily in the passenger division.