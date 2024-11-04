Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Qatar Airways Cargo appoints veteran Eric Wilson to head cargo sales

GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKED

GXO: UK REGULATORY RISKATSG: TAKE-PRIVATE DEAL CONFIRMEDF: EV PAINXPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSDHL: TRADING UPDATE NEXTBA: MAKING MONEY ISN'T EASY MAERSK: SMELL THE BEARGXO: ON THE RADARDHL: PIACENZA HEISTATSG: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKED

eric wilson qr
By

Eric Wilson has been appointed senior vice president sales for Qatar Airways Cargo, based in Doha. 

Mr Wilson joins from Amerijet, where he was chief commercial officer for three years. 

Qatar said that Mr Wilson will oversee all aspects of cargo sales, including customer relationship management, global accounts, market development, and “ensuring the highest standards of service for our customer base”.

Mr Wilson has a strong cargo pedigree. Prior to his role at Amerijet, he spent nearly 13 years at Delta, latterly as managing director global cargo sales, after a three and a half-year stint as director cargo sales Asia Pacific.  

Prior to Delta, Mr Wilson spent nearly 15 years at United, primarily in the passenger division. 

Check out today’s News in Brief podcast, for a quick catch-up on the industry

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the merry-go-round Qatar Airways Cargo air cargo market Florius International Flower Power Kenya Lufthansa Cargo Magma Aviation Rotate

    Most read news

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow

    Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate

    'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet

    Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    ONE enjoys huge profit rise – every eastbound transpac ship full

    Air cargo carriers need to 'think items, not pallets' to profit from ecommerce

    US retail inventories hit new heights, and probably caused early transpac peak

    DFDS pulls out of €500m Ekol takeover bid