Australia follows US and Canada in tightening airfreight security
Australia has joined Canada and the US in beefing up airfreight security, according to Air ...
It’s that time of year in Australia where the weather turns a bit warmer (in some parts of the country, anyway); plants start to bloom and… transport companies prepare their contracted customer for their annual cost recovery rate increases.
But there are some interesting subplots to this year’s campaigns.
Magic numbers
It’s around now that transport firms approach their clients with their annual rate reviews. This ritual in the Australian transport industry applies rate increases from 1 November.
Usually, ...
Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'
Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China
Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...
Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article