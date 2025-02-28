AusPost's interim performance driven by Peak & Post26 strategy – challenging second half expected

By LoadstarEditorial 28/02/2025

Improved performance driven by record Peak and Post26 strategy, with challenging second half ahead

28 February 2025

(All $ figures below = A$)

Performance for the half year to 31 December 2024:

– Group revenue $5.01 billion, up 6.3% on same period last year (1H24)

– Group profit before tax $249.1 million, up $215.5 million from $33.6 million in 1H24

– Parcels and Services revenue $4.06 billion, up 5.4% ...

