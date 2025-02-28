AusPost's interim performance driven by Peak & Post26 strategy – challenging second half expected

Payday in Oz – time for higher transport rates
PRESS RELEASE
Improved performance driven by record Peak and Post26 strategy, with challenging second half ahead
28 February 2025
(All $ figures below = A$)
Performance for the half year to 31 December 2024:
– Group revenue $5.01 billion, up 6.3% on same period last year (1H24)
– Group profit before tax $249.1 million, up $215.5 million from $33.6 million in 1H24
– Parcels and Services revenue $4.06 billion, up 5.4% ...
