Great Scott! A cold wind blows through Australia’s logistics industry
Flogging a dead horse?
After pandemic-induced years of supply chain bottlenecks and exorbitant costs, capacity is returning to the logistics sector.
But it’s not all good news.
A funny thing
I recently received an unsolicited email, the type of which I had not seen for a couple of years. It was from a Labour Hire agency pushing freight handlers and forklift operators available to start immediately. What is more, they have just come out of two large national transport companies.
Was I interested?
In a market where there were ...
Flogging a dead horse?
One year ago, there were more than 100 ships waiting outside the ports of Los ...
Ahead of the traditional transpacific annual contract rate negotiating season, there seems no slowing of ...
PRESS RELEASE Team Global Express (TGE) has signed an 11-year partnership with Aurizon, worth circa $1.8bn over ...
Maersk said last week this year’s contract rates for its liner services were “trending towards ...
Lufthansa Cargo is betting on China’s economy growing and is upping its freighter capacity to ...
With the collapse of container freight rates from Asia over the past six months, backhaul ...
A parallel freight market is emerging for exports from China that undercuts the lowest container ...
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer
Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries
IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software
Comment on this article