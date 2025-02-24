By Mr Joy 24/02/2025

The saga of the new Spirit of Tasmania ferries continues*, as the Tasmanian government makes an unwise decision, creating delays in the delivery of the new vessels.

(*Editor’s note: this is follow-up coverage following last week’s ’Spirited disaster’ by Mr Joy.)

New Port

In April 2020, another announcement was made that contributed to where we are today.

TT-Line announced that it had negotiated a 30-year deal with Geelong Ports to move the Spirit of Tasmania’s dock from Station Pier, Port ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN