By Mr Joy 28/04/2025

In transport and logistics, if you are fortunate enough to be able to control a major piece of infrastructure, market forces need not apply.

Just ask the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC).

Some markets just aren’t free

Australia’s Federal Election is in full swing and although the cost of living is a real issue, both major parties have been silent on what they would do to increase competition to help, in turn, reduce the cost of transportation.

Last ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN