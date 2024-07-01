Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy

GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES

GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, details back-to-back rises in ocean freight rates, and how the market is adapting to increased demand.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses airfreight rates, boosted transpac services, UPS’ sale of Coyote logistics and the recently announced bankruptcy of US Logistics Solutions.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in just 10 minutes!

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    airfreight airfreight rates Coyote Logistics Freight Rates International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) ocean freight Strike inaction The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast Transpacific UPS US Logistics Solutions ver.di M&A RXO

    Most read news

    Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO

    US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses

    Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day

    Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart

    More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector

    MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar

    Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity

    Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage

    Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges

    UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics

    US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'

    DSV has appointed Stefan Krikken as head of air freight

    Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues

    Why super Singapore has become boxed in

    MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service

    Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'