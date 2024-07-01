News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy

Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
As expected after last week’s surge in spot rate levels, this week saw more modest ...
GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES
GM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDSFWRD: REVISED EBITDA MAERSK: TESTING ONE-MONTH HIGHFDX: UP UP AND AWAYRXO: COYOTE DEAL TAILWINDDSV: NEW REFI DEALR: WEAKENING AMZN: LIFESTYLE BATTLEKNIN: EXPANDED NETWORK OF CROSS-DECK FACILITIES
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, details back-to-back rises in ocean freight rates, and how the market is adapting to increased demand.
The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses airfreight rates, boosted transpac services, UPS’ sale of Coyote logistics and the recently announced bankruptcy of US Logistics Solutions.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in just 10 minutes!
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Demand for air freight 'perking up', but this puts pressure on capacity
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
UPS finally manages to sell freight brokerage arm Coyote Logistics
US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article