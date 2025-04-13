News in Brief Podcast | Week 15 | Tariffs and takeovers    

By Charlotte Goldstone 13/04/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, starting with a situation update on tariffs and de minimis.

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses how ocean carriers responded to a market impacted by tariffs, and gives the latest on the USTR 301 rule on China-built vessels.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane delves into how airlines managed their networks as a result of volume uncertainty, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN