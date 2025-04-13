News in Brief Podcast | Week 15 | Tariffs and takeovers    

News in Brief Podcast | Week 14 | The immediate impacts of tariffs
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, starting with a situation update on tariffs and de minimis.
She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses how ocean carriers responded to a market impacted by tariffs, and gives the latest on the USTR 301 rule on China-built vessels.
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
