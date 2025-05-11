News in Brief Podcast | Week 19 | Airfreight nosedive and blank sailings

Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including a possible end to the Red Sea crisis and a depressing outlook for US truckers.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, tells listeners about the diverging strategies between the shipping alliances when it comes to organising their networks amid a demand slump.
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
