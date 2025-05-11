Receive FREE Newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 19 | Airfreight nosedive and blank sailings

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including a possible end to the Red Sea crisis and a depressing outlook for US truckers.  

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, tells listeners about the diverging strategies between the shipping alliances when it comes to organising their networks amid a demand slump.  

Similarly, on the air cargo side, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane examines how airlines are rearranging ...

