News in Brief Podcast | Week 23 | Transport Logistic and volatile transpacific 

By Charlotte Goldstone 08/06/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and gives an insight of what you might see next week.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane gives her overview of Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe, and looks at the latest in tariff news.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, chats to Ms Goldstone about the spike in ocean freight rates, volume volatility on the transpacific and ...

