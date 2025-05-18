Receive FREE Newsletter
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including a reprieve in the China/US trade war, the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, and her recent trip to Miami for IATA’s CNS.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, tells listeners how the ocean freight market is responding to the easing trade war, and details how the Suez Canal Authority is trying to encourage transits.

On the air cargo ...

