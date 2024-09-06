MSC Air Cargo appoints FedEx veteran Alexander Padmore to head APAC

By Alex Lennane 06/09/2024

MSC Air Cargo has appointed a former FedEx veteran to head its Asia Pacific team.

Alexander Padmore has become director, APAC region, for the shipping line’s air cargo operation.

Mr Padmore left FedEx just over a year ago, after a 17-year stint at the integrator, most recently as MD of transformation and business development. Based in Hong Kong, Mr Padmore said he was “honoured to be part of the MSC family”.

“Exciting times ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, as MSC took delivery of its fifth 777F in May, it announced it was launching flights between Milan and Hong Kong, via its AlisCargo subsidiary.

According to flight tracking data, MSC Air Cargo also operates to Xiamen, Seoul and Tokyo in Asia – it also appears to have joined the throng of airlines wishing to take advantage of high rates out of Dhaka.

Mr Padmore will no doubt be tasked with finding new business in the Asia Pacific region as MSC develops its integrated global strategy.