Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

MSC Air Cargo appoints FedEx veteran Alexander Padmore to head APAC

DSV: UNLUCKY FRIDAYSMAERSK: WEAK AGAINWMT: NEW PARTNERSHIPXPO: HAMMEREDKNIN: LEGAL FIGHTF: UPDATEMAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAIN

DSV: UNLUCKY FRIDAYSMAERSK: WEAK AGAINWMT: NEW PARTNERSHIPXPO: HAMMEREDKNIN: LEGAL FIGHTF: UPDATEMAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAIN

alexander padmore
By

MSC Air Cargo has appointed a former FedEx veteran to head its Asia Pacific team.

Alexander Padmore has become director, APAC region, for the shipping line’s air cargo operation.

Mr Padmore left FedEx just over a year ago, after a 17-year stint at the integrator, most recently as MD of transformation and business development. Based in Hong Kong, Mr Padmore said he was “honoured to be part of the MSC family”.

“Exciting times ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, as MSC took delivery of its fifth 777F in May, it announced it was launching flights between Milan and Hong Kong, via its AlisCargo subsidiary.

According to flight tracking data, MSC Air Cargo also operates to Xiamen, Seoul and Tokyo in Asia – it also appears to have joined the throng of airlines wishing to take advantage of high rates out of Dhaka.

Mr Padmore will no doubt be tasked with finding new business in the Asia Pacific region as MSC develops its integrated global strategy.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    MSC Air Cargo On the merry-go-round Forth Green Freeport Scotland

    Most read news

    East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

    MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

    Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build

    Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

    JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

    Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

    DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade

    Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

    DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition

    Russia said to be sending incendiary devices in European parcels

    Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet

    UK hauliers welcome MSC purchase of rival and eye new box line deals