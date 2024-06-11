MS: Budget Committee postpones decision on MSC investment in HHLA

Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
Ocean carriers are “scrambling for any tonnage” to provide additional capacity on east-west services, but ...
MarketScreener reports:
The Budget Committee of the Hamburg Parliament has surprisingly postponed its decision on the controversial entry of the world’s largest shipping company MSC into the port logistics company HHLA. The committee actually wanted to wave through the red-green Senate’s deal on Tuesday evening with the majority vote of the governing coalition. However, this came to nothing because the Left Party thwarted the plan with a motion for a public hearing. According to the rules of procedure of the Hamburg Parliament, a public hearing must take place if at least 20 percent of the committee members so wish. The Budget Committee has 23 members, six of whom are from the opposition CDU, Left Party and AfD…
