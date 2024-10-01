Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul: 'Growth is about becoming better, not necessarily bigger'
Kuehne + Nagel CEO Stefan Paul writes on LinkedIn today: We are all well aware of ...
Waiting for the integration of Schenker to start by mid-2025, the €14.3bn DSV takeover still subject to various approvals, crucially including tomorrow’s vote by Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board, it’s quite depressing to think about the next major M&A in forwarding. And logistics, more broadly.
Given ’DSV Schenker risk’ for the combined entity’s direct rivals, let’s go with a handy recap starting from the two apparent losers from Switzerland and Germany.
“In any case DHL, Kuehne + Nagel are not sleeping giants, they ...
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday
DSV + Schenker's 3.2x corporate multiplier – white-collars at risk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article