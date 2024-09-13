LL: MSC chief Soren Toft: ‘We have the scale and strength to stand alone’

Alliance reshuffles could pave the way for new rate war on ex-India trades
For westbound container trades out of India, the potential effects of extra capacity coming from
Lloyd’s List reports:
“THIS is about us showcasing the strength of the Mediterranean Shipping Co network,” explained chief executive Soren Toft, as he set out the future structure of global container shipping alliances on Monday.
Having unveiled its new standalone east-west service network, a slot exchange co-operation with the new Premier Alliance of smaller rivals and a vessel-sharing agreement with Zim on the transpacific trade, Toft said that immediate plans for the world’s largest container carrier was to continue its dominant growth strategy and lead from the front with a standalone network.
By February next year, when Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s Gemini alliance begins operations and the 2M alliance is formally dissolved, MSC’s fleet size and market share are expected to equal the combined total of these two competitors.
In setting out its plans for a standalone network and its contingency plans in the event of a reopening of the Red Sea, MSC has set the agenda for a market facing significant changes next year.
“This is about the significance of the scale of our fleet and the breadth of the coverage that we can now offer on a standalone basis. It’s about MSC now having operational freedom, the flexibility, the agility, the speed of decision making to respond to changes in demand,” Toft told Lloyd’s List…
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'
DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB
New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms
RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say
Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity
Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead
'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity
