Ian Morgan and Jason Berry take on top cargo roles at Alaska Air Group

By Alex Lennane 24/09/2024

Following Alaska Airlines’ acquisition of Hawaiian last week, the new group has announced its cargo management.

Ian Morgan (left), who was among a flurry of management – he was VP cargo for the Americas– that left Qatar Airways Cargo last year, has quit a brief role at ECS to become Alaska Airlines’ VP of cargo.

And Jason Berry, president of Horizon Air, is also back in cargo. The former Air Canada VP becomes EVP cargo for Alaska Air Group.

Mr Morgan will take on day-to-day cargo operations and manage “the continued growth of all the cargo businesses” operated by Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines. Mr Berry, said the group, will “provide enterprise oversight of the cargo business”.

The carriers representing the two non-contiguous US states, noted the “critical role” and “strategic function” cargo has in their respective communities.

“The Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines combination offers a unique opportunity to pair complementary cargo networks that can strengthen both brands globally and domestically, and leverage cargo even more strategically. Both airlines share a knowledge and appreciation for the cargo needs of communities that are uniquely reliant on air travel.”

Mr Morgan brings more than 40 years’ experience to the role, after jobs at IAG, Cargolux and Centurion, among others. Mr Berry, aside from a relatively short stint at Air Canada, has also worked for Cargolux and Alaska Air Cargo.

Alaska Air Group paid about $1bn to Hawaiian’s shareholders and equity holders after the US DoT consented to the merger last week, and Hawaiian delisted from the Nasdaq. The combined company will trade on the New York stock exchange, under the ALK ticker. The airlines are waiting for a single operating certificate – until then, they will operate as separate carriers.

Hawaiian will join OneWorld in 2026, according to CH Aviation. The group’s hubs will be at Honolulu, Seattle, LA, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego and Anchorage.