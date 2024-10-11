Hellmann's Denis de Farias Duarte takes on Fraport cargo role

Menzies Aviation shakes up Americas leadership team
Denis de Farias Duarte is to take over Max Conrady’s role as head of cargo development at Fraport.
He will join the airport team at the start of January, and be responsible for the further development of cargo at Frankfurt Airport.
An air cargo industry veteran, Mr de Farias Duarte is currently head of global airfreight business process management for Hellmann Worldwide, where he has been for just over a year.
Prior to that, he was senior sales manager for Frankfurt Cargo Services. He has also worked for Lufthansa Cargo for more than six years, most recently as global manager handling process & strategy, for Lufthansa Consulting and Qatar Airways Cargo.
“I am happy we were able to recruit Denis de Farias Duarte for this position. Denis is a proven cargo professional with a track record of more than 25 years of international experience in the airfreight and logistics industry,” said Simone Schwab, SVP aviation and cargo development at Fraport.
Mr Conrady, who worked for Fraport for nearly 19 years, is reportedly heading to manage a new regional urban rail link in Rhine-Main, for Regionaltangente West Planning (RTW). He held the senior cargo role at Fraport for six years.
