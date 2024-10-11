Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Hellmann's Denis de Farias Duarte takes on Fraport cargo role

TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD

TSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BAD

Denis De Farias Duarte
Denis De Farias Duarte
By

Denis de Farias Duarte is to take over Max Conrady’s role as head of cargo development at Fraport.

He will join the airport team at the start of January, and be responsible for the further development of cargo at Frankfurt Airport.

An air cargo industry veteran, Mr de Farias Duarte is currently head of global airfreight business process management for Hellmann Worldwide, where he has been for just over a year.

Prior to that, he was senior sales manager for Frankfurt Cargo Services. He has also worked for Lufthansa Cargo for more than six years, most recently as global manager handling process & strategy, for Lufthansa Consulting and Qatar Airways Cargo.

“I am happy we were able to recruit Denis de Farias Duarte for this position. Denis is a proven cargo professional with a track record of more than 25 years of international experience in the airfreight and logistics industry,” said Simone Schwab, SVP aviation and cargo development at Fraport.

Mr Conrady, who worked for Fraport for nearly 19 years, is reportedly heading to manage a new regional urban rail link in Rhine-Main, for Regionaltangente West Planning (RTW). He held the senior cargo role at Fraport for six years.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Fraport On the merry-go-round US Maritime Administration (MARAD) World Shipping Council

    Most read news

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    DHL, Mærsk, Kuehne & DSV – tears & rain, hope & faith

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity