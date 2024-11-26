The strange tale of risk and reward in global liner trades
Let the chaos commence
Market talk in our marketplace is that, with Ceva currently intent on consolidating Bolloré staff, both forwarders under CMA CGM ownership “are lucky” that operational changes are occurring at a time when the French carrier is making billions in profits that only a year ago, pre-Red Sea crisis, were simply unthinkable.
“There’s more time to settle,” one insider said.
And taking the target’s talent on board is something that, another noted, “will need time to make everybody happy, while others leave”.
For instance, ...
