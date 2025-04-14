Receive FREE Newsletter
Open tariff window could see rush of electronics and pharma into the US

dreamstime_s_168806106
© Viculia
By

Electronics and pharmaceutical shippers are expected to be racing to get transport to the US in advance of potential new tariffs on the sectors. 

On Friday, the White House said it was excluding electronics such as phones, laptops, and semi-conductors from its 125% tariffs on China. While the products, if sourced in China, are still subject to the 20% fentanyl tariffs, President Trump noted on his social media platform that the sector would face its own “bucket” of tariffs.

Currently, electricals ...

    Etihad Cargo Hi-tech supply chain amazeballs Pharmaceuticals Trade tariffs

