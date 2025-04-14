By Alex Lennane 14/04/2025

Electronics and pharmaceutical shippers are expected to be racing to get transport to the US in advance of potential new tariffs on the sectors.

On Friday, the White House said it was excluding electronics such as phones, laptops, and semi-conductors from its 125% tariffs on China. While the products, if sourced in China, are still subject to the 20% fentanyl tariffs, President Trump noted on his social media platform that the sector would face its own “bucket” of tariffs.

Currently, electricals ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN