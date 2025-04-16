By Gavin van Marle 16/04/2025

After taking delivery of the 16,000 teu MSC Germany this week, Swiss-headquartered carrier MSC broke another record by becoming the first container line to reach 900 ships in its fleet.

According to Alphaliner, the world’s largest shipping line’s total fleet capacity, including those of its subsidiaries, now amounts to 6.47m teu, around 2m teu ahead of second-placed Maersk Line.

“The MSC Group fleet, which also comprises ships of the Aponte-controlled carriers Medlog, Log-In Logistica, and WEC Lines, now consists of 609 owned ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN