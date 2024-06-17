Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe 

Markus Panhauser and Barbara Eleota
By

Markus Panhauser will become the new CEO of DHL Global Forwarding in Germany and Switzerland next month. 

He joined the group in 2020 as head of ocean freight for DHL GF Europe, after a tenure with Kuehne +Nagel as SVP of sea freight, then MD. 

Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL GF Freight, said: “We are convinced that Markus Panhauser’s expertise in the freight forwarding business will help to further expand DHL Global Forwarding’s market share in the two important markets of Germany and Switzerland, and make the two country organisations strong for the future.” 

Mr Panhauser succeeds Tobias Schmidt, who has led the two country organisations since November 2021, in addition to his role as CEO of DHL GF Europe.

Mr Schwarth added: “Tobias has done an excellent job, but will focus fully on his role as CEO of DHL GF Europe in the future.

“With his extensive experience and commitment, he has made a significant contribution to the success of DHL GF in Germany and Switzerland.” 

Mr Schmidt said: “The domestic markets in Germany and Switzerland are important pillars in our European and global network. With our unique freight forwarding culture, we have a solid foundation for sustainable and successful growth in Germany and Switzerland. I am convinced that Markus will take the two country organisations to a new level.” 

Barbara Eleota will join DHL and take over as head of ocean freight for DHL GF Europe on 1 August.  

She has more than 25 years’ experience in logistics, most recently as EVP and head of ocean freight Europe at DB Schenker. She also spent more than 20 years at Kuehne + Nagel and three at MSC. 

Mr Schmidt said: “With her proven leadership skills and diverse skills, Barbara will help drive sustainable business growth and future-proof strategies for our continued success. We are very pleased that such an experienced and renowned logistics expert will strengthen our team.”  

