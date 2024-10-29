David Williams steps up as chief product officer at Leschaco

Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation
Etihad Cargo has appointed Air Canada Cargo’s Jacob David as senior manager products. Based in Abu ...
German logistics firm Leschaco has promoted David Williams (above) to chief product officer and join the management board.
From 1 November, Mr Williams will be responsible for “overseeing the company’s global product portfolio, ensuring alignment with Leschaco’s strategic objectives, and driving product innovation to meet evolving customer needs”.
He joined the company in January as global head of tank containers after more than 30 years in senior roles at APMM, and will continue to manage this division until a successor is appointed, Leschaco said.
“We are delighted to welcome David Williams to the management board,” said CEO Constantin Conrad. “His leadership, industry expertise and strategic vision are invaluable as we work towards our ambitious goals.
“David’s focus on innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality logistics solutions to our customers globally,” he added.
The company said his appointment was part of “a broader effort to streamline processes, strengthen global competitiveness and reinforce Leschaco’s reputation as a trusted partner in highly demanding logistics markets”.
“Our focus will be on continuing to drive product excellence and innovation, while ensuring our offerings are perfectly aligned with customer needs and our broader business objectives,” Mr Williams said. “I look forward to working closely with our global teams to support Leschaco’s strategic growth,” he added.
Based in Bremen, the Leschaco group has around 4,000 employees, an annual gross revenue of €1bn and is positioning itself as leader in dangerous goods and chemicals logistics.
