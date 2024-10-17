US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums
South Korean forwarding group CJ Logistics is working with state-backed ship financier Korea Ocean Business Corp to build a warehouse near the largest freight rail lines in the US.
The 1.1m sq ft facility will open in Elwood, near Chicago, in early 2026 and is part of a broader move by the pair to deepen economic ties between South Korea and its long-time ally, the US, to grow trade opportunities and create economic growth and jobs for Americans.
Last week’s ground-breaking was attended by executives from CJ Logistics America, KOBC and Arco/Murray, the developer, and will be the forwarder’s second distribution centre in Elwood.
The site is next to the BNSF and Union Pacific rail lines, the two largest railfreight operators in the US, and O’Hare International Airport, one of the busiest for air cargo in the country. The new facility will allow CJ Logistics to deliver goods throughout the US in one to two days.
The company has introduced advanced automation systems in its fulfilment centres, achieving 99% next-day delivery, even with increasing orders. CJ Logistics America CEO Kevin Coleman said: “The partnership with KOBC has been a unique way to expand our relationship with Korea, especially during a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty throughout the world.”
Mr Coleman added that CJ Logistics had attracted internationally recognisable brands, with customers including Nestlé coffee-making line Nespresso, German kitchenware maker Fissler and US café chain Starbucks.
Construction of the new facility will create 350 temporary jobs in Elwood and once fully operational, CJ Logistics America will employ more than 300 warehouse employees across its two warehouses in the city.
The Elwood warehouse follows other major expansions announced by CJ Logistics America, in New Century, Kansas, and Gainesville, Georgia, to grow the company’s cold storage footprint in key markets.
