By Alison Koo 12/03/2025

South Korean 3PL LX Pantos said yesterday it had teamed with state-backed maritime financial institution Korea Ocean Business Corp to acquire a newly built logistics centre in Dalton, in the US state of Georgia, for $120m.

The facility, built by US real estate developer Dossche Holdings, has a 304,769 sq metre area (equivalent to 43 football fields).

Amid near-shoring in the US, LX Pantos wants to tap into the rising number of battery-makers and manufacturers in ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN