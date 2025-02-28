By Alison Koo 28/02/2025

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) yesterday asked HMM and eight other domestic container carriers to continue reserving slots for SME exporters on 22 shipping routes at preferential rates.

The call is in response to the continued freight volatility caused by the Red Sea diversions and now boosted by the US Trade Representative’s proposed levies on Chinese-built ships calling at US ports.

KITA has expressed concern that the proposal, which could mean port fees of up to $1.5m ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN