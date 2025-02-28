Aviation authority dismissals fire up US aviation safety debate
The sacking of employees of the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) by the Department of ...
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) yesterday asked HMM and eight other domestic container carriers to continue reserving slots for SME exporters on 22 shipping routes at preferential rates.
The call is in response to the continued freight volatility caused by the Red Sea diversions and now boosted by the US Trade Representative’s proposed levies on Chinese-built ships calling at US ports.
KITA has expressed concern that the proposal, which could mean port fees of up to $1.5m ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom
Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article